Daily Planet appears with ‘Extra’ edition; next edition to appear after mail-in count

This edition of the Daily Planet is the first-ever “Extra” printed in the 16-year-plus history of the nonpartisan, independent newspaper because of the potential magnitude of the Nov. 3 general election, and its aftermath, as many pundits have predicted, possible civil unrest, violence — and even a civil war.

It features a roundup of election news (nationally as well as statewide and locally) and commentary from our liberal and conservative columnists — as well as many of the newspaper’s regular features.

We are planning to print and distribute the Nov. 15-30 edition soon after the mail-in ballot results are counted. However, if there is a major delay with the mail-in ballots, we will print our regular edition on schedule.