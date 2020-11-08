Asheville Daily Planet
RSS Facebook
Daily Planet appears with ‘Extra’ edition; next edition to appear after mail-in count
Sunday, 08 November 2020 23:26

This edition of the Daily Planet is the first-ever “Extra” printed in the 16-year-plus history of the nonpartisan, independent newspaper because of the potential magnitude of the Nov. 3 general election, and its aftermath, as many pundits have predicted, possible civil unrest, violence — and even a civil war.

 It  features a roundup of election news (nationally as well as statewide and locally) and commentary from our liberal and conservative columnists  — as well as many of the newspaper’s regular features.

We are planning to print and distribute the Nov. 15-30 edition soon after the mail-in ballot results are counted. However, if there is a major delay with the mail-in ballots, we will print our regular edition on schedule.
 



 


contact | home

Copyright ©2005-2015 Star Fleet Communications

224 Broadway St., Asheville, NC 28801 | P.O. Box 8490, Asheville, NC 28814
phone (828) 252-6565 | fax (828) 252-6567

a Cube Creative Design site