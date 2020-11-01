$650M project with 800-plus jobs announced for area near Arboretum

Twitter Marks largest investment, new jobs announcement in WNC’s history From Staff Reports An aerospace company announced plans Oct. 22 to invest about $650 million through 2027 in a new Buncombe County manufacturing facility. What’s more, the milestone investment by Pratt & Whitney in new building, technology, machinery and equipment is intended to create 800 new positions through 2027 including career opportunities in engineering, technology, production and management, a company press release stated. Pratt & Whitney is a division of Raytheon Technologies Corp. The planned investment and projected new jobs rank as records for a single project in Western North Carolina history. The company’s announcement was made in conjunction with the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners and the Economic Development Coalition for Asheville-Buncombe County, “Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units,” the press release noted. “Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military and government customers worldwide.” Chris Calio, president of Pratt & Whitney, was quoted in the release as saying, “This investment will enable Pratt & Whitney to continue to modernize and transform its operations with cutting-edge technologies. Turbine airfoils are a critical component across our engine portfolio and demand will increase significantly as the market recovers over the next several years.” Calio added, “We need to invest today to ensure that we have the infrastructure, production capabilities and workforce in place to meet future market demand and to provide the best products to our customers worldwide. We are grateful for the support provided by the State of North Carolina and the local community.” The release stated, “At full buildout, the operations of Pratt & Whitney are intended to create over 800 jobs at average wage of $68,000, approximately 60 percent above the average wage in Buncombe County. Additionally, the company offers a competitive benefits package. The project is expected to generate over $54 million in new annual labor income for Buncombe County and the Asheville Metro Region, according to estimates by the Department of Commerce. The hiring process for the facility is expected to begin in late 2021.” Meanwhile, Brownie Newman, chairman of the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners, was quoted in the release as saying, “The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners is proud to welcome Pratt & Whitney to this community as they announce the single largest job creation project in our history. This project will help diversify our local economy and create hundreds of new jobs that pay above the national average.” The release noted, “Company plans call for the development of a new 1-million-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility that will be situated on an approximately 100-acre tract overlooking Interstate 26 south of the French Broad River. The company’s planned facility marks the first private investment to be located in the Biltmore Park West development, an approximately 1,000-acre master-planned development located in south Buncombe County developed by Biltmore Farms, LLC. The collaboration between Pratt & Whitney and Biltmore Farms will catalyze important site, access and infrastructure improvements at Biltmore Park West, helping to pave the way for future employment and economic development in south Buncombe County.” Jack Cecil, chief executive officer of Biltmore Farms, LLC, and developer of Biltmore Park West, was quoted in the release as saying, “From the moment our team met with Pratt & Whitney and learned of their plans for a world class manufacturing facility, we knew they would craft a brighter future for the people of Western North Carolina. The vision for this facility to become a lighthouse location of innovation for the aerospace industry and for our region was inspiring, but ultimately it was our shared corporate values that helped us push forward with our collaboration and this project during these truly unprecedented times.” The release also stated, “The planned Pratt & Whitney facility will be accessed by a bridge crossing the French Broad River, connecting to N.C. Highway 191. The Golden LEAF Foundation awarded $12 million to the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce Community Betterment Foundation to support construction of this critical public infrastructure.”



