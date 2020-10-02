Council axes $770K (or 3%) of APD budget

From Staff Reports

Asheville City Council voted 5-2 on Sept. 22 during a 4.5-hour meeting to defund its police force by $770,000, a 3 percent cut, leaving a police budget of $29.3 million.

Under the budget amendment, $770,000 would be reallocated to other city departments from the $30.1 million originally proposed for APD’s 2020-21 budget.

City Manager Deborah Campbell, who proposed the budget, stressed that the adjustments reflect only “initial steps” to reallocating police funding and responsibilities. She said there could be more changes to the police budget this fiscal year — which runs July 1 through June 30 — if the city identifies alternative programs and initiatives that are ready to be implemented.

“The vote followed passionate input from several council members and public comment from nine area residents” the Asheville Citizen Times reported.

Council members Sheneika Smith and Brian Haynes opposed the measure.

“With the stated goal of seriously addressing Black Asheville Demands of divesting from the police and investing in Black communities, these proposed cuts fall way short,” Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) quoted Haynes as saying.

Haynes added that, despite the cut, it still amounts to a net increase of $4.1 million in the APD budget over five years.

Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) noted that the 3 percent decrease “is unlikely to satisfy activists who have called for slashing the department’s funding in half.” News 13 added, “People in the crowd outside city hall said they were disappointed by the decision and they will continue to protest until the city respects black people.”

One of the largest parts of the cut would come from reassigning animal control positions to a different department, eliminating $220,000.

The proposal would also eliminate one assistant to the chief of police. Another $300,000 would come from reassigning telecommunicator positions to another department.

Following the budget approval, the areas that will receive reallocated police money are the following:

• Nuisance response, including animal control and noise ordnance enforcement.

• Data management and transparency with additional public safety data analysis, reporting and public access.

• Broadband for public housing.

• Expansion of the city’s Communications and Public Engagement Department.

• Parks and Recreation safety.

• Homelessness outreach.

What’s more, the specific breakdown of the cuts are as follows:

• Four animal control positions reassigned to development services — $220,000.

• One assistant to the chief position reassigned to CAPE; (an individual moving into another position) — $110,000.

• Two park warden positions (one position reassigned to parks and recreation and one vacant) — $90,000.

• Six telecommunicator positions (all currently vacant; funding being reassigned to IT and development services) — $300,000.

• Salary savings from sworn police officer positions (resignations between July and September) — $50,000.



