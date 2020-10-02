Edwards plans bill to defund N.C. cities that defund police

From Staff Reports

HENDERSONVILLE — Following Asheville’s Sept. 22 decision to defund its police force by 3 percent, state Senator Chuck Edwards, R-Henderson, announced on Sept. 23 that he plans to introduce a bill to defund cities that defund police departments.

"When the legislature reconvenes next year, the first bill I will introduce will defund cities that defund the police,” Edwards stated in a press release.

“We must maintain law and order. While municipalities have control over their local budgets, the state legislature also has control over its budget, and I intend to help create an environment where public safety is a top priority,” said Edwards in a press release.

"Police officers protect my family and yours. Defunding police and hammering their morale until dozens resign will result in more crime, not less. The far-left Asheville City Council's decisions are reckless and endanger public safety."

In his press release, Edwards noted that he “has long supported law enforcement and vehemently opposes the Asheville City Council’s decision to defend its police department.”

Further, the release states, “As anti-police sentiment has taken over Asheville, 31 police officers — 13 percent of the force — have resigned since June. The local police chief told the Asheville Citizen Times that the departures are ‘unprecedented.’”

Edwards, 59, is seeking re-election to a third term for his seat in the State Senate representing District 48. He has served since 2016.



