13% of force quits APD since June 1

Twitter Loss of 31 of 283 officers marks an ‘unprecedented’ exodus, chief says From Staff Reports Following a new nationwide trend, members of the Asheville Police Department are quitting in droves. Since June 1, 31 APD officers have resigned, according to figures provided to the Citizen Times on Sept. 10. “It’s not unusual to see 15-20 in a year,” Chief David Zack told the ACT. “But when you see the number that we had just in the last two months, that is unprecedented.” City Manager Debra Campbell, who is Zack’s superior, did not respond to a Sept. 10 message from the ACT seeking comment. The resignations, amounting to a loss of 13 percent from the force of 238 officers, do not take into account retirements. Zack attributed the flight to lack of support and “very vocal” opposition to law enforcement, something that exploded in Asheville and nationally after Black Minneapolis resident George Floyd died when an officer of that city applied pressure to the neck of a handcuffed Floyd for more than 8 minutes on May 25. But proponents of the local movement to defund police say that explanation doesn’t take into account the roots of the outrage. “It’s perplexing how a narrative of victimization has been stripped from the true victims, their families and the community that has suffered centuries from deadly state violence,” said Ria Young, a Black resident of the historically African American Shiloh neighborhood, a place Zack said Wilson worked as a community resource officer. Floyd’s death served as a tipping point on multiple fronts, sending protesters into the streets of many cities, in some cases followed by property damage, looting and even deaths. In Asheville there was no loss of life, though 12 police officers and at least one protester were injured, according to APD and reporting by the ACT. Multiple protesters have told reporters that they were hit with non-lethal projectiles such as tear gas canisters and rubber pellets, the ACT noted. “Demonstrators demanded reforms and railed against crowd control tactics by APD and assisting agencies,” the ACT added. Local leaders responded with promises to “divest and invest” from police and into social services and started an investigation into the handling of protests. Officers, meanwhile, have been quitting. Prior to the protests three had resigned in the last half year, according to the figures given by police. But in the three months following June 1, resignations came in a wave, Zack said, “with more expected.” The ACT added, “Zack and other police proponents have said such a loss will leave gaps in crime fighting during a years-long uptick in violence that includes 72 stabbings and shootings since Aug. 18. “The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Western North Carolina’s second-biggest law enforcement agency after Asheville, which is headed by the county’s first black sheriff, Quentin Miller, was not involved in the protests, and the agency escaped many issues faced by APD. In addition, the Buncombe Board of Commissioners raised the sheriff’s budget for the fiscal year that started July 1, despite criticism by some defund activists.” Meanwhile, sheriff’s spokesman Aaron Sarver told local news media that, of the 189 positions dedicated to enforcement, only four sheriff’s deputies — or 2 percent — have left since June 1. “But other cities are similar to Asheville with police under pressure and quitting, said Maria Haberfeld, a professor with John Jay College of Criminal Justice New York,” the ACT reported. While she knew of no national studies on recent attrition, Haberfeld told the ACT that her communications with students and officers around the country showed many police were leaving or planning to leave. “It’s very simple. The profession has never been widely appreciated. My students were able to handle that. But there is a difference between lack of appreciation and lack of respect and being under fire,” Haberfeld told the ACT.

