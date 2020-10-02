Mayor says Asheville supports peaceful protests, condemns violence after Nesbitt attack

From Staff Reports

Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer released a statement Sept. 25, supporting peaceful protests, but admonishing violence after a journalist covering a protest was seriously injured on Sept. 23.

“I respect and support community members’ right to peacefully protest,” Manheimer said in the statement. “And I know Asheville to be a community that expresses our beliefs and opinions peacefully, with concern for the rights and safety of others.”

But she said she was “saddened and disturbed” in the protest downtown Wednesday night that resulted in the serious injury and hospitalization of Chad Nesbitt.

“Violence only undermines the effort to create real, meaningful change and also co-opts the fight for racial justice,” Manheimer said.

Nesbitt suffered a traumatic brain injury when he was assaulted while livestreaming the protest on Facebook near Pack Square. No update on his condition was given Sept. 25, but a Mission Hospital official said Nesbitt would be “closely monitored in the coming days.”