Black woman picked to fill Asheville council seat: History made with three African-Americans serving on 7-person top city body

Asheville City Council voted 4-2 on Sept. 8 to appoint attorney S. Antanette Mosley as its newest member.

The Asheville Citizen Times noted in a story appearing afterward that Mosley’s appointment makes history because it is the first time Asheville will have three black council members. (The other two are Keith Young and Sheneika Smith.)

Council had two African-American members in both 1989 and 2019. Blacks comprise 12 percent of the city’s population.

The ACT also noted that Mosley, as an attorney, “won a case for the Martin Luther King Jr. estate against a major television network in a federal appeals court and was recommended by a member of Congress.”

She will be occupying the seat — vacant since Aug. 8 — formerly filled by Vijay Kapoor, who resigned in August. The city said more than 30 people applied for the position.

Earlier in the meeting, council members interviewed the final six candidates.

Supoorting Mosely’s bid for the seat were Mayor Esther Manheimer, Vice Mayor Gwen Wisler and council members Julie Mayfield and Sheneika Smith.

Voting in opposition were council members Brian Haynes and Keith Young. They voted for Robert Thomas, who is also black.

Mosely will be sworn early December to finish the term, which expires in 2022.

In nominating Mosley, Smith said her local roots were not only “deep,” but were “rich” with five generations of family having lived in Asheville. Her father who was a minister in the East End neighborhood, while her mother taught in Asheville City Schools for more than 30 years.