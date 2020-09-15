Donald Trump Jr. makes big pitch to re-elect his father as president

Twitter From Staff Reports HENDERSONVILLE — Donald Trump Jr. addressed a capacy crowd of several hundred enthusiastic supporters at an outside rally — slamming what he called the hypocritcal, virtue-signaling, Marxist-leaning Democrats and biased news media — in a high-energy speech at his Make America Great Again event Sept. 10 at Point Lookout Vineyards. Atop a mountain, the event’s setting featured panoramic views of surrounding peaks, the vineyards and farmland. “Liberal privelege” was a theme for which Trump Jr. repeatedly offered examples in his Point Lookout Vineyards’ address, along with the need for supporters to mobilize and work hard to re-elect not only his father as president, but Republican candidates up and down the ballot. He referred repeatedly to his new book, “Liberal Privelege: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ Defense of the Indefensible,” in which he writes: “Few American families have accomplished so little and benefited so much as the Bidens. Through corruption, grift, and sheer greed — Joe Biden, Hunter, and the rest of the clan have exemplified liberal privilege.” In a story on Trump Jr.’s speech, the Hendersonville Times-News noted that the attendees “heard Trump Jr. paint a stark contrast between conservatives and liberals in the country, describing Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as slow and incapable and calling Nancy Pelosi a modern day Marie Antoinette.” The HT-N added that Trump Jr.’s visit “is just the most recent in a string of visits from the Trump family to the Tar Heel State, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by North Carolinians. “The Trump campaign has been funneling attention toward North Carolina in recent weeks, with President Donald Trump visiting (nearby) Mills River a few weeks ago (Aug. 24) and following up with trips to Wilmington and Winston-Salem. “Visitors at the Sept. 10 event and Trump’s visit in August were appreciative of the attention in a swing state with the election less than two months away.” In his speech, Trump Jr. also addressed assertions in a recent story in The Atlantic magazine that his father had said that Americans who died in war are “losers” and “suckers.” In short, Trump Jr. said the story was false and he called The Atlantic a “left-wing rag.” Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump Jr. said that the related lockdowns took away citizens’ rights — and he contended that the states that went into lockdowns earliest and continue to be the most restrictive always have Democrats at the helm. The event was held outside, with attendees sitting in rows of chairs, shoulder-to-shoulder — triggering some critics to comment to local news media that they saw few people wearing masks or practicing social-distancing. Meanwhile, in a statement, Austin Cook, the communications director for the N.C. Democratic Party, said the Sept. 10 visit was just about distracting people from Donald Trump’s “disastrous handling” of COVID-19 and “millions of North Carolinians are paying the price for Trump’s incompetence, and they won’t be fooled by a quick speech from his children.” Cook added, “The Trump family can’t stay away from the Tar Heel State these days because they know the president can’t win this election without our electoral votes. We don’t need Donald Trump’s attention now that his campaign is desperate ... we needed it six months ago before he let this public health crisis spiral out of control.” Meanwhile, Asheville television station WLOS (News 13) reported after Trump Jr.’s visit that he “talked about the president’s success in growing the U.S. economy and his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also talked one-on-one about supporting other candidates, including in the District 11 Congressional race.” News 13 quoted Trump Jr. as saying, “I think you have a congressional race there that’s very winnable and good, but it’s obviously tightened up with the redistricting that’s taken place. So, we’re definitely doing what we can to help Madison (Cawthorn) get over the line (against Democratic challenge Moe Davis). It’s not just about the presidency, you need Congress to be able to help initiate the policies Donald Trump delivered for America with the first time.” A separate source, Hendersonville radio station WHKP (1450 AM), reported that “Trump Jr.’s remarks focused on criticizing his father’s opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden, attacking the mainstream media and encouraging everyone in attendance to work hard to get out the vote.... “Joe Biden has been in Washington for 47 years... Donald Trump has been in office for less than 47 months, and look at the things that he has been able to do,” Trump Jr. said, according to WHKP.

