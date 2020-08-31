Trump’s visit to Mills River draws crowd; president says election is most important in history

Twitter From Staff Reports MILLS RIVER – President Donald Trump heaped praise on the Farmers to Families Food Box program and its Mills River partner, Flavor 1st Growers and Packers, during what was billed as a surprise visit on Aug. 24. In addition, Trump presented the program as an achievement that has helped salvage the economy from the crippling coronavirus crisis. Trump, who arrived at the Asheville Regional Airport from Charlotte, spoke to the crowd that had gathered there, then waved and smiled as his motorcade passed throngs of enthused supporters — some waving campaign signs — lining both sides of N.C. 280 West in the 4.5-mile drive to Mills River. Later, he noted that the presidential election in November where he faces Democrat challenge Joe Biden ranks as the most important election in history. In beginning his address at Flavor First Growers and Packers center in Mills River, the president was greeted with applause and said, “Thank you very much. Did you see the crowd outside? (His question was greeted with laughter and applause.) I don’t know if they report it. I don’t think they do. You know who they are, right? The fake news. (The audience applauded.) No, I don’t know that they report it. That is an unbelievable — thousands and thousands of people lined up so far. (The crowd again applauded.) And it was very important for me to come to North Carolina because we wanted to be here, but your governor (Roy Cooper) didn’t allow it because he’s in a shutdown mode....” “Booo!” the audience responded, in apparent support of Trump’s criticism of Cooper. To the audience’s response, Trump continued, “...along with a lot of other Democrat governors. And it’s — it’s too bad. But I want to thank Kirby (Johnson) and the incredible people I just met: farmers and wonderful business people and, really, humanitarians. They’re incredible people. “I’m thrilled to be at the Flavor First Growers and Packers facility here in the great state of North Carolina. (The crowd applauded.) “And, you know, Joe Biden was supposed to be in Wisconsin, but he never showed up. (The audience replied with laughter.) I showed up. In fact, we did our count — our vote we did here in North Carolina. We did it in Charlotte a little while ago. I was there. It was a great, exciting moment, actually. “Today we’re here to celebrate the incredible work of the farmers and faith leaders and amazing volunteers who are caring for their community through our highly successful Farmers to Families Food Box program. I just looked at a couple of those boxes, and I said, ‘I want to have something right now.’ (The audience laughed..) But they thought it would be inappropriate because I was coming up to speak, but beautiful-looking stuff. “We’re grateful to be joined by Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, and somebody that you know, Ivanka Trump. (They were greeted with applause.) And Ivanka has been a big supporter of this project and this whole program. And it’s been — it’s made people that were looking for food happy and it’s made the farmers happy. (The crowd applauded.) “With all of us — we’re just thrilled to be here. You have a representative named Ted Budd. Where’s Ted Budd? Where is Ted? Ted? Thank you very much. What a great warrior you’ve been. (The audience applauded.) Ted Budd, congressman. Thank you, Ted, very much. I appreciate it. “And where is Madison (Cawthorn)? Where is Madison? Is he here? What ....” A program participant responded, “Right over here.” To that, the president said, “Ah, if I had a face like that (Cawthorn’s) I would have been president 20 years ago. (The audience laughed.) If I looked like him, I would have been president 20 years ago, Kirby. Madison Cawthorn and — a real star. You’re going to be a star of the party. Thank you very much. What a great guy. Great guy. (The crowd again applauded.) “He (Cawthorn) was in the Oval Office; I didn’t want my picture with him because he looks too good. (The audience laughed.) Great. Proud of you, too. And I hear you’re doing really well over there. Thank you very much, Madison. “Also, I want to thank Mitch Gaither and Brian Rose of Flavor First Growers. We appreciate you guys. Thank you. Thank you. (The crowd applauded.) “And executive director of Baptists on Mission Richard Brunson and many local leaders are here. Where is Richard? Richard?” Responding to the question, a participant told the president, “Behind you.” Trump replied, “Which is — hi, Richard. Thank you very much. Great job. That’s fantastic. (The crowd applauded.) Thank you, Richard. “When the China virus struck our nation, many farmers had no place to send their crops or livestock. At the same time, families across the country were in need of groceries. They wanted to eat well. And next year, they’re going to be eating better than ever before because we’re going to have a tremendous year. I’ll tell you, economically — you see the numbers coming in, and you see even the employment numbers coming in. In the last quarter, more people hired, more jobs than any — over 9 million jobs — than at any quarter ever before. It’s a record. (The audience applauded.) We’re going to have a great year. We’re going to have a great quarter, but we’re going to have a great year. “That’s why we launched the Farmers to Families Food Box program. Through this program, the Department of Agriculture is purchasing food from farmers, then local distributors pack and deliver the boxes. And families in need get it, and they get to eat very well. We’re tremendously grateful for the 185 employees here at this facility who have packed roughly 7,000 boxes a week. That’s not bad, Kirby, right? (The crowd applauded.) Seven thousand boxes a week is a lot of boxes. “Thanks, as well, to the incredible volunteers at Baptists on Mission who ship boxes to over 200 pickup locations all across your great state. With your help, in just three months, we’ve delivered over 1 billion pounds of food, providing more than 100 million meals to Americans most in need.” Later, Trump added, “And I’d like to also give a shout-out to Chief (Richard G.) Sneed (the 28th principal chief) of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, who’s here. Hi, Chief, thank you for being here. (The audience applauded.) Thank you for all that you do as well.” Eventually in the hour-long program, Trump called on others to speak. Still later in the program, Perdue interjected, “Mr. President, they love you here and they love this program. Why don’t you close this out?” (The audience applauded.) In response to Perdue’s advice, Trump said, “Well, I want to also thank Mark Meadows and Deb for being — (applause) — incredible. You have somebody very capable going to be helping you out. But Mark has been a fantastic Chief. We call him — Chief of Staff; we call him ‘Chief.’ (The audience laughed.) And he’s done a great job, and I appreciate it. And he loves — he loves your state. He loves your state. Comes from your state and he loves your state. (Cawthorn, who Trump recognized earlier in his speech, is running as the GOP nominee for the congressional seat formerly held by Meadows, facing opposition from Democrat challenge Moe Davis. Meadows recently left his seat vacant to become Trump’s chief of staff.) Trump continued in his address to the Mills River audience, “Again, we (his administration) will never take the word ‘God’ out of our Pledge of Allegiance — (the crowd applauded) — as you saw recently happen during the DNC (Democratic National Convention) caucus twice — at least twice. And that’ll never happen. “And I just want to again thank all of the people of North Carolina very much. You’re very special people. We’ve had....” At that point, an unidentified audience member shouted, “We love you, Trump!” The president responded, “Great. Thank you. (The crowd applauded.) And I will be seeing you very soon — November 3rd.” Trump then reiterated that “I think it’s the most important election this country has ever had. November 3rd, get out and vote. Thank you very much, everybody. Thank you.”

