Buncombe votes 4-3 for reparations: Commissioners vote along party lines in decision that follows Asheville

From Staff Reports The Buncombe County Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 for a resolution supporting reparations for the county's black residents on Aug. 4. During an extended discussion on the issue, Al Whitesides, a Democrat and the lone African-American on the board, said, "We have got to have the guts as commissioners to take the leadership. It's not always going to be comfortable." Commissioner Amanda Edwards, a Democrat who helped draft the resolution, termed the plan unique to Buncombe and its efforts to achieve a more equitable and just community. The funding will seek to close opportunity gaps in education, housing and health. "Our communities of color that are most impacted by structural racism and inequities have asked for us to hear them and respond to their requests," said Edwards, one of three commissioners who requested the issue be brought to the table, according to a report by Asheville television station WLOS (News 13). The commissioners who voted against the reparations proposal were the board's three Republican members, who contended that the issues have already been addressed in the county's strategic plan. News 13 quoted GOP Commissioner Anthony Penland as asserting, "I would say let's expand and invest in the strategic plan, and let's not pass another piece of paper because that's how we feel we should do it today, when the fact that we have already identified this and passed a plan that already moves us forward and let's look at that." The county vote came three weeks after Asheville City Council made national headlines for passing a similar initiative. Asheville's seven-member council (including the mayor) — all Democrats — passed the resolution unanimously. "The strategic plan was written for all of Buncombe County residents – black, white, purple, polka dot, everyone," Edwards said, according to News 13's report. "What we are doing this evening is pulling a little bit out from that strategic plan and saying we see you, we hear you and we are committed to ensuring that the work behind that will support that," Edwards said. News 13 added that "the board will appoint representatives to a community reparations commission that the City of Asheville is creating."


