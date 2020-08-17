Governor to hold N.C. in Phase 2 till Sept. 11

Twitter From Staff Reports RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper announced Aug. 5 that North Carolina “will remain paused” in Safer At Home Phase 2 for another five weeks — until 5 p.m. Sept. 11 — as students and staff return to schools, colleges and universities and the state doubles down on efforts to decrease COVID-19 numbers. While some of North Carolina’s COVID-19 trends are stabilizing, they do remain elevated, the governor said, adding that, as schools go back into session on Aug. 17, now is the time to double down on prevention measures like wearing a mask and social distancing. “Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher. We will not make that mistake in North Carolina,” Cooper said during the news briefing. “In keeping with our dimmer-switch approach with schools opening, and in order to push for decreasing numbers which will keep people healthier and boost our economy, North Carolina will remain paused in Safer At Home Phase 2 for five weeks.” Cooper added, “While we are seeing stabilization of our numbers, that doesn’t mean we can let up. We know this stability is fragile – and these trends can change quickly if we let down our guards. Health experts say opening too much too quickly can lead to a devastating increase in cases, sickness and death. In addition, it can lead to having to go backward like other states.” The governor noted the need for caution to avoid a resurgence of the virus and ensure the state not only continues to be stable, but starts to see a downward trend. Meanwhile, Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, shared an update on North Carolina’s data trends. Cohen explained that while some of North Carolina’s numbers have mostly leveled, any progress is fragile as other states have shown with sudden and devastating surges in viral spread. “While overall we are seeing signs of stability, we still have much work to do,” she said. “Our recent trends show us what is possible when we commit to slowing the spread by wearing face coverings and following those simple but powerful 3Ws.” Cohen noted that North Carolina’s trajectory in percent of tests returning positive is stable but still elevated. She also noted that North Carolina’s trajectory of hospitalizations is beginning to level. In addition to these metrics, the state continues building capacity to be able to adequately respond to an increase in virus spread. These areas include: While testing turnaround times have improved, the number of tests done has decreased over the past week. Testing is a priority for anyone who has symptoms or those who may have been exposed to COVID-19, including: • Anyone who has attended a mass gathering including a protest. • Anyone who works in a setting at higher risk of exposure such as a grocery store, restaurant, gas station, or childcare program. • People who live or work in high-risk settings such as long-term facilities, homeless shelters, correctional facilities or food processing facility. Cohen also pointed out that the state is continuing to hire contact tracers to bolster the efforts of local health departments. There are more than 1,500 full-time and part-time staff supporting contact tracing efforts, including the 615 Community Care of North Carolina contact tracers. “Our personal protective equipment supplies are stable,” Cohen added, in concluding her report.

Gov. Cooper lambasts Trump on national COVID-19 effort RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Aug. 6 verbally ripped President Donald Trump’s national coronavirus strategy. Specifically, the governor contended that the Trump administration still lacks a sufficient strategy to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. An Associated Press/Report for America story noted Cooper evidently was “sharpening his criticism of the president as the Democratic governor seeks re-election in the key battleground state.” Cooper is facing a challenge for his job from Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, a Republican.



