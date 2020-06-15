City bungled protests, failed to back APD, police union says

From Staff Reports

The largest group representing law enforcement in North Carolina has issued a statement saying the City of Asheville is not handling recent protests properly, Asheville television station WLOS News 13 reported on June 5.

WLOS noted that “the Southern States Police Benevolent Association said (APD) officers on the front lines are not getting proper support from officials, especially in one high-profile incident.”

Also, WLOS added, “there have been heated confrontations and rocks, bottles and concussive fireworks thrown by some protesters during several nights of demonstration downtown.

“The confrontations were followed by volleys of tear gas and rubber bullets from behind police lines.’But it’s what happened Tuesday (May 2) along Patton Avenue that’s grabbed worldwide attention. A group of police officers cut water bottles open and dumped them on the ground.’





WLOS’ report added, “The officers also knocked over a table and scattered supplies on the ground in a alleyway.... It all happened just after the city’s 8 p.m. curfew.”

Meanwhile, Brandon McGaha, North Carolina staff representative at Southern States Police Benevolent Association, stated in a press release that “The mayor started this narrative of this being a medical tent — and that’s a drastic misrepresentation.”

The police association’s press release also claims Mayor Esther Manheimer had been briefed on what had happened to the medic tent and that she told the officers they were doing a good job. Then, a day later, the release says she condemned those officers publicly for their actions.



