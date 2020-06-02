Asheville ponders opening outdoor dining space

From Staff Reports

City of Asheville officials are examining ways to spark local businesses by allowing more commercial activity to occur in public spaces, a May 15 story in the Asheville Citizen Times noted.

“That could take many shapes, according to a newly created page on the city’s website, Public Space Usage During COVID-19: Supporting Asheville’s Recovery,” the ACT stated. “But it would likely create new opportunities for local restaurants, which have had their operations restricted by state mandate since March 17.”

The ACT quoted Jane Anderson, executive director of Asheville Independent Restaurants, as saying, “The city is bending over backwards to assist small businesses.”

However, no firm plan had been approved or unveiled as of the Daily Planet’s press deadline late morning May 25.