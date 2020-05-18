Governor OKs step to restart N.C. economy

From Staff Reports

RALEIGH — Governor Roy Cooper and his Coronavirus Task Force on May 5 unveiled the timeline and details for their plan to reopen North Carolina for business.

The governor said the state would enter phase one of a three-phase plan beginning at 5 p.m. May 8.

Phase 1 differs only slightly from the regulations most of the state already has been under, Cooper said, noting that the main difference will be the reopening of “non-essential” businesses.

Up until May 5, “Cooper’s plan has been vague on details at best, citing only the daily positive case counts and the number of hospitalizations as a metric to reopen the state,” according to a report by Mark Starling, morning host of Asheville radio station WWNC-AM (570-AM).

“The governor stressed that if the state sees a spike (in coronavirus cases), the length of time for Phase 1 will be extended past two weeks,” Starling noted.

Starling also reported that, on May 4, “Buncombe County officials announced they planned to move forward on the same timeline as the state when it comes to re-opening the county.”

As of 10:40 a.m. May 13, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services tallied 15,816 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state. “That’s an increase of 470 cases, or 3.1 percent, from the May 12 numbers,” the Asheville Citizen Times noted.

Statewide, NCDHHS tallied 597 deaths, an increase of 20 — or 3.5 percent — from May 12.

“Buncombe County announced on its coronavirus case dashboard that the county had 105 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of 11:45 a.m. May 12,” the ACT stated. “Four people had died in Buncombe from COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, neighboring Henderson County reported 250 cases and 30 deaths.

Following is a May 13 state COVID-19 update in other Western North Carolina counties:

Cherokee: 18 cases, 1 death; Clay: 5 cases, 0 deaths; Graham: 2 cases, 0 deaths; Haywood: 19 cases, 0 deaths; Jackson: 22 cases, 1 death; Macon: 3 cases, 1 death; Madison: 1 case, 0 deaths; McDowell: 29 cases, 1 death; Mitchell: 5 cases, 0 deaths; Polk: 29 cases, 3 deaths; Swain: 5 cases, 0 deaths; Transylvania: 7 cases, 0 deaths; Watauga: 9 cases, 0 deaths; and Yancey: 8 cases, 0 deaths.