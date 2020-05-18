$28M Amazon facility to employ 200 in Mills River

From Staff Reports

MILLS RIVER — Amazon.com Inc. has revealed that it will locate a distribution center employing about 200 people in Mills River (population 7,359).

Amazon, is “an American multinational conglomerate technology company based in Seattle, with 750,000 employees,” according to its website.

A May 14 story in the Asheville Citizen Times quoted Mills River Town Manager Daniel Cobb as saying, “‘In these times when there’s so much economic uncertainty, and honestly so many jobs being lost, it’s really nice to see some good news. And that is that the facility going up there on Fanning Fields Road is an Amazon Distribution Center.’”

The story added, “The large building under construction near U.S. 280 (Boylston Highway) has posed an intriguing mystery, with the town previously saying only that it would be a distribution center of some kind. But Cobb was able to confirm the Amazon name on May 13.”

Cobb said that he had reviewed the preliminary sign designs on May 13 for Amazon, the ACT noted and quoted Cobb as adding, “They are being revised to comply with town code. I expect final drawings in the coming days.”

The project site, which encompasses about 27 acres with a 112,000-square-foot building, amounts to a total investment of $28 million. Mills River issued a permit for the project Dec. 4, 2019, the ACT noted.

As of May 7, the average annual pay for the Amazon Warehouse jobs category in the United States is $32,055, with a range of $20,000-$47,500, according to ZipRecruiter.com.