Buncombe chief deputy put on leave during probe

From Staff Reports

A Buncombe County deputy was placed on paid administrative leave as the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducts an investigation involving him, the sheriff's office announced in an April 25 news release.

Chief Deputy Don Eberhardt was placed on paid administrative leave, effective April 24, the release stated.

Also, Public Information Officer Aaron Sarver said in the release, "The Sheriff's Office will have no further comment pending the conclusion of this investigation.”

Sarver also noted in the release that Eberhardt and the sheriff's office are fully cooperating with the SBI.

Meanwhile, Asheville television station WLOS News 13 reported on April 25 that, “according to a spokesperson for the SBI, Eberhardt is accused of an alleged theft of a firearm from a local gun store.”

News 13 quoted from an email from the SBI’s Angie Grube, who wrote, "On April 21, the SBI was requested by the Buncombe County District Attorney to conduct an investigation into an alleged theft of a firearm from a local firearms store. The alleged incident took place on April 9th. The investigation is ongoing." No charges have been filed to date.

What’s more, WYFF News, a Greenville, S.C.-based TV station, reported on April 25 that, “according to a July 2, 2019 department Facebook post, Eberhardt has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience and is a training coordinator for the department’s Crisis Intervention Team,”

Buncombe Sheriff Quentin Miller promoted him to the chief position in his first 100 days in office last year.

Eberhardt previously worked as an Asheville Police officer, supervising the department’s public housing unit and working as a recruiter for the department.

“Eberhardt, a Florida native, said then that he found out about Asheville after attending college at Mars Hill University,” the Asheville Citizen Times noted.