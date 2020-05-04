N.C. lockdown for pandemic runs till May 8; future up in air

Twitter From Staff Reports RALEIGH — A decision on North Carolina’s stay-at-home order, extended through May 8, will be reconsidered on that date, Gov. Roy Cooper announced April 23. Based on the requirements Cooper set out, North Carolina would have to see immediate improvements in COVID-19 trends — including cases reported, hospitalization and death rates — starting April 24 to consider reopening May 9. Public health officials have said the trends in those statistics to date, coupled with a planned increase in testing across the state, make that unlikely. As of April 30 morning, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services tallied 10,181 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state — and 381 deaths. “The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 380 new cases of the virus on April 29, down from the 426 the day before. The state has been averaging 390 new daily cases over the last seven day as of Wednesday (April 29) afternoon,” according to an April 30 report on newsobserver.com “The state completed about 5,700 COVID-19 tests Wednesday, for a total of 118,440 overall. Of those, 9 percent have come back positive. “At least 551 North Carolinians were hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday, which is the most recorded in a day since the start of the pandemic. “As of Wednesday afternoon, the state was averaging 480 hospitalizations a day over the last seven days. “Only two counties have not reported a case of the virus. At least one death has been reported in 60 counties,” the website noted. Meanwhile, as of late afternoon April 29, Buncombe County reported 55 lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases — and four deaths from the disease. According to state counts as of late afternoon April 29, neighboring Henderson County had recorded 162 confirmed cases and 16 deaths as a result of COVID-19. During his April 23 announcement, Cooper said, “After a thorough analysis of the details of testing, tracing and trends, it’s clear we are flattening the curve,” Cooper said. “But our state is not loosening restrictions yet.” “I know people want their lives and their livelihoods back,” he said, “but first we need to hit certain metrics because the health and safety of North Carolinians is our number one priority.” The prohibition against dining in at restaurants and bars will continue, Cooper said, as will the “close contact” businesses listed in previous executive orders, including hair salons, nail salons and movie theaters. Cooper spelled out the stages North Carolina will use to gradually ease restrictions once trends improve. “If our infections spike or our benchmark trends start to move in the wrong direction, we may have to move back to a previous phase to protect public health,” Cooper emphasized. Following is a listing of the opening phases, which Cooper outlined: Phase 1 Stay-at-home order remains in place, but people can leave home for more commercial activities (including shopping at certain retail stores). Retailers and services will need to implement social distancing, cleaning and other protocols. Gatherings limited to no more than 10 people. Parks can open, subject to gathering limits. Face coverings recommended in public. Restrictions remain in place for nursing homes and other congregate living settings. Continued teleworking encouraged. Phase 2 Phase 2, can only begin 2-3 weeks after Phase 1 begins. Stay-at-home order lifted with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home. Limited opening of restaurants, bars and other businesses that can follow strict safety protocols while operating at reduced capacity. Houses of worship and entertainment venues can host gatherings at reduced capacity. Number of people allowed at gatherings increased. Public playgrounds reopen. Rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and congregant care settings. Phase 3 Phase 3, can only begin 4-6 weeks after Phase 2 begins. Guidance for vulnerable populations loosened. Restaurants, bars, houses of worship and other businesses can increase capacity. Number of people allowed at gatherings further increased. Meanwhile, Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of NC Department of Health and Human Services, reviewed the trends the state needs to see before moving into Phase 1. First, she noted, North Carolina needs to meet several capacity benchmarks, including the following: • Increase daily testing from 2,500-3,000 people per day to 5,000-7,000 per day. • Contract tracers — double staff statewide from 250 to 500. • Personal Protective Equipment — adequate supplies to fill requests for at least 30 days. Then, various measures of the virus’ spread must suggest sustained improvement, including the following: • Downward trajectory of COVID-like syndromic cases for 14 days. • Number of additional cases must decrease or show sustained leveling for 14 days. • Downward trajectory of positive tests as a percentage of total tests over 14 days. • Downward trajectory of hospitalizations over 14 days. 4 protesters arrested at 3rd ReOpen NC rally From Staff Reports RALEIGH — Hundreds of protesters crowded into downtown Raleigh on April 28 for a third week of rallying aimed at reversing Gov. Roy Cooper’s stay-home order for North Carolina, according to a report in the Raleigh News & Observer. In the aftermath, four protesters, including ReOpenNC leader Ashley Smith, were arrested when they stepped onto the sidewalk outside the governor’s mansion on Blount Street, violating police instructions. The N&O reported, “The message being pushed by Tuesday’s protesters was overwhelmingly economic: ‘May 8 is too late, they chanted.” Meanwhile, “some protesters carried signs with Biblical themes — ‘Trust God not Reopening’ — and some hinted at violence. One sign bore a picture of a handgun with the slogan ‘The Only Shot I’ll Take,’ and another read, ‘If we hanged traitors like our forefathers did, we would all be at work today,’” the N&O stated During an April 28 news conference, Cooper said he understands that it is “frustrating to be at home so much” and that he feels empathy for “people with families that are hanging by a thread,” the N&O reported. At the same time, the governor said, the time to relax the restrictions has not arrived yet.