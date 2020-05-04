Daily Planet to begin twice-monthly printing this month

From Staff Reports

As the economy reopens and the pandemic continues, the Asheville Daily Planet will be jumping from monthly to twice-monthly print and digital editions, beginning this month.

The newspaper will be distributed at the beginning and middle of each month.

The Daily Planet circulates from Mars Hill to the north to Tryon, N.C./Landrum, S.C., to the south, and from Black Mountain to the east to Waynesville to the west.

With this edition, it is expanding distribution into Lake Lure, Chimney Rock and Bat Cave.