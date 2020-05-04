5-story hotel-condo project unveiled for downtown HVL

Twitter From Staff Reports HENDERSONVILLE — A plan for a five-story hotel and condominium project — described by the Hendersonville Lightning as “the biggest new development in downtown Hendersonville in recent memory” and incorporating the historic Cedars building into the plan — has been submitted to the city. The Cedars Lodge and Spa has been proposed for 211 Seventh Avenue West. using and renovating the historic 1914 Cedars building as part of the plan. As part of the project, the Chariot cafeteria and meeting space will be demolished and replaced with two five-story buildings with underground parking decks on a 2.3-acre site. The project reportedly will be privately funded and developed, with Tom Shipman listed as property-owner on the application, along with Tamara Peacock Architects. Shipman also reportedly gave a detailed description of the project in his application to the city. “Proposed work will include full historical restoration of the Cedars building, restoring it into a boutique hotel, and preserving the west lawn. One home, owned by Shipman, will also be demolished along with the Chariot,” the Hendersonville Times-News reported April 23 “Two five-story buildings will be built next to the Cedars, according to the site plans, housing additional hotel rooms and condos on the upper floors. A 300-plus capacity conference room will be on the ground floor of one building along with a sports bar, according to the application. “The ground floor of the other new building will include a new spa and fitness center with a few small retail spaces, the application reads. Between the three buildings, a public plaza will have planters, seating, hot tubs and a pool. The north side of the property will have fire lanes and delivery spaces.” The application states, “The family interests align with the public’s - preserving the Cedars, maintaining a distinctively Hendersonville architecture, and fulfilling community needs for a larger conference space, a hotel, and additional urban housing.” The HT-N added, “The entire project encompasses 198,980 square feet of conditioned space. There will be 128 hotel rooms, 11 of which inside the Cedars building, according to the site plans, as well as an additional 72 condos. “Most of the parking will be handled internally with underground parking decks beneath the resort buildings, with 61 additional spaces listed offsite. The Chariot is now used as a meeting space for several civic organizations and community events. “It is implied in the application that those groups will still be welcome to gather at the new resort,” the HT-N story noted. According to the application, “The Chariot has served Hendersonville for years and years but is being outgrown, forcing larger conventions and meetings to meet elsewhere. The new conference hall will give Hendersonville’s existing organizations a place to meet and grow, hold larger fundraisers, while attracting new businesses.” The HT-N added, “The application states the location of the project will encourage residents and guests to visit Main Street and Seventh Avenue businesses by foot, reducing the traffic impact by locating housing within walking distance of all Hendersonville has to offer. It also states the project will add much-needed housing stock.” Further, the application states, “The Cedars has been a historical part of Hendersonville’s tourism economy which is now starting to bloom again. The Cedars Lodge and Spa honors this history by restoring the Cedars but also adding modern amenities that current and future tourists expect.” The HT-N story pointed out that “the application notes that without this project, the Cedars’ restoration would be financially improbable and would face challenges as it continues to age without a viable financial solution.” The developer is requesting a conditional rezoning due to the total square footage being larger than 50,000. “There is no date for a neighborhood compatibility meeting at this point, according to City Planner Daniel Heyman,” the HT-N reported. “The city has postponed all neighborhood compatibility meetings as staff try to find a way to host them virtually in a way that allows for dialogue between the developer and public amid COVID-19 distancing measures. “Heyman added the city has not received or settled on how to handle a traffic study for the project, so it is not ready for the planning board anyway. It’s unlikely delaying the neighborhood compatibility meeting for now will affect the project approval timeline, according to Heyman.” This is the second hotel proposed for downtown Hendersonville as the city is now working with developer Blue Star Hospitality to build a 100-room SpringHill Suites hotel on the Dogwood parking lot.