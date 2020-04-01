Coronavirus pandemic strikes

N.C. governor issues ‘stay-at-home’ order through April 29 ... might extend it

From Staff Reports



Gov. Roy Cooper announced March 27 a statewide “stay-at-home” order for North Carolina in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.





It will last 30 days, Cooper said, but may be extended. Enforcement began at 5 p.m. March 30, with the order — possibly — ending at 5 p.m. April 29.





Here’s a full list of what the executive order permits one to to go out to do:





• Seeking emergency services

• Obtaining medical supplies or medication

• Visiting health care professional or veterinarians

• To assist others• Going to weddings and funerals

• Going to pick up groceries or food

• Buy auto supplies or other products to maintain safety, sanitation and essential operations of homes or businesses

• Going out to walk, hike, run, golf or bike

• Going to parks or other outdoor recreation areas (some playgrounds remain closed)

• Going to places of worship

• Volunteering with organizations that provide charitable or social services

• Going to work that is authorized to remain open.





As of 2:30 p.m. March 30, Buncombe County had 21 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in county residents — and one death.





However, the peak in cases likely will not occur for about three more weeks, based on data, Fletcher Tove, Buncombe’s director of public health emergency preparedness, said during the county’s daily update March 30.





Of the cases to date, 16 people “have recovered and been released from isolation by Buncombe County Health.” Dr. Jennifer Mullendore, Buncombe’s interim health director, noted.



