Salute to the band Queen set Aug. 14

From Staff Reports

FLAT ROCK — Flat Rock Playhouse’s musical salute — “The Music of Queen” — will by performed for one-night-only — at 8 p.m. Aug. 14 — at Johnson Field, which is the athletic stadium at West Henderson High School.

The show represents a callback to the pre-pandemic crowd-pleaser that opened FRP’s 2020 season in its playhouse.

However, this show will be presented in a new and different way — as a larger-than-life concert set in a new venue seemingly perfect for summertime jamming.

“After being closed for over a year, we found ourselves with the opportunity to do something special for one night only in August,” Lisa K. Bryant, FRP’s producing artistic director, said in a press release.

“With countless emails and phone calls begging for a revival of ‘The Music of Queen,’ we immediately knew that this was the band to bring back and celebrate their iconic music, summer and togetherness all at once! We’re so very grateful and eager to bring this one-of-a-kind live music event to Henderson County.”

FRP noted that it opened its 2020 season with “The Music of Queen,” which the playhouse termed, in a press release, ranked as “ the most successful Music on the Rock concert the theatre has produce.

“With endless hits like ‘Another One Bites the Dust,’ ‘Killer Queen,’ ‘Fat Bottom Girls,’ ‘Somebody to Love,’ this summer songfest featuring a tour-de-force of talented singers and musicians is sure to delight all music lovers.

“Returning to perform the music of this legendary band are Flat Rock Playhouse favorites Dustin Brayley, Nat Zegree, Ryan Guerra, Eric Anthony, Paul Babelay, and Ryan Dunn.

“In addition to their 2020 performance of “The Music of Queen,’ these incredible performers have stunned audiences in’ Million Dollar Quartet,’ Music on the Rock concerts such as ‘Bubblegum Pop,’ ‘Pickin’ and a Grinnin’,’ The Music of the Beatles and The Eagles,’ and beyond,” the FRP release stated.

“Watch these stars shine in this must-see, one-night-only concert experience!

“With food trucks, corn-hole, jumbo screens, and plenty of seating for friends and family, you can rock out to the inspiring anthems that never get old!”

Tickets range from $20 to $65. Student prices are available for ages 18 and under. For tickets or more information, call the FRP box office at 693- 0731, or visit online at www.flatrockplayhouse.org.