Area to make fireworks fly on July 4th following end of pandemic limits

Area communities, with pandemic restrictions lifted, will be holding Independence Day celebrations mostly on the Fourth of July this year, which falls on a Sunday, while some are celebrating a day early — and Canton, as per tradition, will mark the date on the July 5 with its July 4 + 1 gala. The entire week of July 4th will feature numerous patriotic celebrations and firework shows in Asheville and many small towns in the Western North Carolina mountains and Upstate South Carolina. (See listings in Calendar of Events for details). Following are highlights for the three largest cities or towns in the area, along with Buncombe County: • Asheville (pop. 92,000) — The downtown fireworks display will take place at Pack Square Park, but will have no accompanying festival activities. Even so, DJ Nex Millen will supply music at the Pack Square Park Pavilion stage from 6:30 until 9:30 p.m., when the fireworks display will begin. • Hendersonville (pop. 14,000) — July 4th festivities will start at 6 p.m. with a Special Fireworks Celebration Concert featuring the classic rock band Dashboard Blue at 201 S. Main St. (Visitor's Center). Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. and launch from South Grove Street. • Waynesville (pop. 14,000) — The Stars and Stripes daytime celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Main Street, with music and sidewalk sales. A children's parade will begin at 11 a.m. While there will be no fireworks in downtown Waynesville, nearby Maggie Valley and Lake Junaluska each will ignite fireworks at dusk. • Buncombe County (pop. 261,191) — At Lake Julian, located in Arden, the fireworks show will start at dark (9-9:30 p.m.) on July 4th, but attendees are urged to show up early and bring a lawnchair and/or blanket and find a spot along the lake. The park offers picnic tables, grills, a sand volleyball court, two horseshoe pits, boat rental and a playground. Attendees are urged to bring a picnic and to park at Estes Elementary School on Long Shoals Road across from the lake. Admission is free. Daytime shuttle will run from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. "No pets please due to crowds," an event promotion stated. "No alcohol or tobacco products."


